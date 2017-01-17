Panasonic has upgraded its Toughpad FZ-G1 fully rugged 10.1-inch tablet. The enhanced tablet features a 6th generation Intel Core processor along with the latest Microsoft Windows 10 Pro platform for improved communications for mobile professionals.

The updated tablet now provides up to 14 hours of continuous use with a single battery and up to 28 hours with an optional long life battery. Its improved Intel HD graphic performance feature provides users with the ability to capture and document photos on the job with clarity. The rugged tablet’s enhanced connectivity allows users to access the latest Windows 10 operating system (OS) capabilities.

Enhanced features like the new waterproof digitizer pen and the optional docking kiosk, combined with the glove-sensitive touchscreen, provide mobile workers with the flexibility to customize the fully rugged tablet so it best suits their needs in most environments they encounter.

