Siemens has modernized its Simatic RF300 RFID system by adding three new readers: RF310R, RF340R and RF350R. They are integrated into the Simatic Step 7 engineering systems and the TIA Portal to make commissioning easy.

The new readers offer an additional transponder protocol (air interface) for MOBY E transponders (MIFARE classic, ISO 14443 A) and automatic recognition of various types of transponder (RF300, ISO 15693, MIFARE classic). This makes migration from old systems easier and opens the way for new applications. The compact system is designed for controlling and optimizing the material flow in industrial production, above all in closely packed assembly lines and workpiece holder systems.

The new reader generation can be seamlessly integrated into Simatic controllers. It is fully compatible with the existing RF300 product family: mechanically (dimensions, mounting holes), electrically (power supply and interfaces) and for system integration (application software, function blocks, communication modules).

The new user-friendly setup help finds the optimal position for the antenna to achieve high reliability, especially in metallic environments. In this way, users can optimize the position of the reader transponder during installation and commissioning without needing additional equipment. Both the RF310R and RF340R readers have an integrated antenna. An external antenna can be connected to the RF350R. Antennas are available in various shapes and sizes to suit the particular application.

