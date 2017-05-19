PervasID has introduced Space Ranger 9200, a near-100%-detection RFID ceiling tile antenna reader system. Companies will be able to see the stock that they have throughout a facility or store in real time.

Space Ranger 9200 uses a network of low profile flat ceiling tile antennas, each of which are located discreetly at intervals across the shop floor or stockroom; which can reduce the required number antennas needed by up to three quarters as well as reducing the coaxial cabling requirement by as much as 50%.

PervasID’s RFID technology supplies real-time tracking of inventory, assets and people.

PervasID