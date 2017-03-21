Schaefer Systems' Packaging Systems Division has introduced the GlobalStac bulk container, a returnable and reusable packaging solution suitable for shipping by land or sea.

It offers a 1195 x 990mm footprint with 95% cube utilization in both a 40' sea container and a 53' tractor trailer.

The GlobalStac features a 33" (844mm) height option resulting in 256 containers when collapsed in a 53' trailer or 176 containers in a 40' sea container. Six other heights are available to meet user requirements.

Schaefer Systems International