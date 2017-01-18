Rite-Hite’s new GuardRite Retractable Barrier is a modular and self-storing barrier system that can withstand up to 30,000 pounds of impact at 4 mph, making it suitable for guarding rail docks, finger docks, wide loading and flatbed loading areas, as well as protecting sensitive equipment and pedestrian areas.

The GuardRite system’s core component is a 10-inch tall barrier that can stand alone or can be incorporated into an OSHA compliant removable safety rail system. The barrier consists of an 8-inch diameter sleeve, which fits into a 10-inch core-drilled hole, excavated 20½-inches deep. The impact-absorbing polyurethane sleeve surrounds a 3½-inch diameter bollard.

The barrier unit is gas-spring assisted and can be raised or lowered flush into the floor with an operational tool that can store in an operational visibility post. The complete safety system includes the retractable barrier, visibility posts and removable handrails and can provide full run-off protection while still allowing unrestricted access along the entire length of the installation.

The modular nature of the GuardRite Retractable Barrier System makes it suitable for rail docks, where loading/unloading access points may vary by 200 to 300 feet or more. However, it will also have applications for wide loading, flatbed and finger docks, as well as protecting sensitive internal equipment installations and pedestrian areas from forklift impact.

