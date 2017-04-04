Paxxal Inc. has introduced its North American Pallet, which is made from 100% recyclable patented composite material, using an automated rotational molding process that enables cost-efficient mass production.

The Paxxal Pallet exceeds all of the North America GMA specifications, weighs less than 50 lbs. and features reinforced blocks, 95% top deck coverage, a solid core, internal reinforcement for better rackability, wider four-way entry, rubber inserts to prevent slippage, a one-piece top and bottom deck design, RFID and barcodes, hand holds, stretch-wrap corners and chamfered undersides and decks for easier pallet jack and forklift use.

Paxxal Inc.