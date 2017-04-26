Dematic has announced updates to Dematic iQ 2.4, its warehouse execution system software platform, which includes such features as harmonizing development platforms deep within the software to providing enhanced screens and reports for the user interface.

Specific capabilities of this release targeting mixed-case order fulfillment applications for supply chain automation include:

Reduce Store Replenishment Time: The Dematic Automated Mixed Case Palletizing (AMCAP) system builds store-ready, aisle-friendly pallets. With the new optimized family grouping strategies in the Dematic Multishuttle storage buffer, more efficient PackBuilder planning that decouples pallet planning from inventory availability, and new pallet-planning algorithms to improve aisle-readiness, store-ready pallets now can be built and shipped faster and more efficiently.

Minimize Product Damage: Equipment speed adjusts automatically throughout the entire process to accommodate product weights, fragilities and centers-of-gravity to ensure stability.

Reduce Footprint and Improve Storage Capacity: New innovations increase storage density by using shared lifts between stacked Dematic Multishuttle buffers. Advanced algorithms for vertical item transfer allow the transfer of product from one buffer to the next without the need for complex conveyor routing. In addition, Dematic Multishuttle storage capacity has been increased from 30 to 32 levels.

Dematic iQ is a real-time software platform that automates and optimizes distribution center operations, coordinating material flow from receiving to shipping and enhancing equipment and labor productivity.

Dematic