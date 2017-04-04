Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced SmartPack Trailer, which is designed to create intelligent loading environments with real-time operational visibility.

Due to a lack of visibility in the loading process, trailers are often loaded improperly, wasting available space. SmartPack Trailer solves this issue by drawing actionable insight from data provided by 3-D sensors and camera technology on the loading dock.

SmartPack Trailer’s hardware, software and analytics integrates with various ERP systems to track volumetric efficiency, load rate and when a load is nearing completion. Drivers can be alerted in advance when a trailer is about to be closed out, resulting in lower dwell time and freeing up the dock so a new load can begin.

Businesses can also leverage the images from inside the trailer to track and monitor the lifting techniques of their employees, while enabling loading dock supervisors to make on-the-spot decisions to help employees work faster and more efficiently. This level of visibility can help reduce worker turnover and injury, theft, loss and damage of parcels with every trailer load.

