Honeywell has introduced its Connected Freight solution which is designed to give shippers and logistics companies the ability to monitor shipments of high-value and perishable goods, helping prevent costly damage and loss.

The new solution—developed in collaboration with Intel and third-party logistics companies DHL, Expeditors and Kuehne + Nagel—provides real-time information about the location and condition of critical freight while in transit.

The cloud-based solution provides users with detailed analytics in order to plan, anticipate and react immediately to incidents that occur during shipment. Real-time shipment information is critical, for example, when shipping perishables and goods that require uninterrupted refrigeration, such as pharmaceuticals, or high-value equipment that is sensitive to vibration or shock.

The Connected Freight solution consists of sensor tags that sense a range of environmental conditions, such as temperature or vibration. The tags can be affixed to pallets or individual packages. The sensor data is captured by a mobile gateway placed inside a truck or shipping container and then transmitted via cellular networks to a cloud-based command-and-control platform.

Users can establish alerts based on temperature, shock, tilt, humidity, pressure and intrusion detection. The solution can alert manufacturers of high-value, highly sensitive technology if equipment has been damaged while being loaded or unloaded, or if it may have been stolen. The cloud can also store data for compliance and audit needs, and provide predictive and reactive analysis, such as which routes to avoid.

