Project44 has introduced real-time quoting and automated tendering in its Volume LTL solution.

Project44’s new product provides an access point to real-time Volume LTL rates. Securing a Volume LTL freight quote is required when freight is greater than 12 linear feet but less than 28 linear feet. This activity can be completed directly within a user’s current TMS interface or through an additional portal.

Project44’s growing Capacity Provider Network (CPN) currently includes API-based connectivity with over 70% of the domestic Volume LTL capacity, including, but not limited to, carriers like FedEx Freight, Old Dominion, Sunset Pacific, UPS Freight and YRC Freight.

