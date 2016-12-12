Toshiba America Business Solutions has expanded its portable thermal barcode printer line with the introduction of its B-FP3 series featuring high-speed (6 IPS) three-inch receipt and receipt/label models.

The printers operate in extreme temperatures, have IP54 dust protection and splash-proof ratings with drop-resistant durability for use in virtually any environment. High-capacity media for up to 560 labels or 183 feet of receipts reduces the need for frequent media changes while an adjustable media guide provides users with the flexibility to print receipts and labels ranging from .94- to 3.125-inches in width.

The intuitively-engineered B-FP3 series was designed for demanding and high-production environments in transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing and field service operations. Color LCD displays enable clear visibility of battery levels, printer and connection status.

Toshiba’s printers implement built-in WiFi and USB or Bluetooth and USB connectivity and are capable of pairing with NFC embedded devices such as smartphones, handhelds and mobile computers. The B-FP3 series is compatible with ESC/POS, Zebra ZPL,CPCL and Toshiba TPCL languages to seamlessly integrate into retail and warehouse systems. The printers also support iOS, Android and Windows CE devices via the software development kit.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS)