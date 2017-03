TVH in the Americas (TVH), a provider of replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and equipment industry, has introduced Smoothy90 polywheels and tires.

The polyurethane design helps provide an efficient, safe and comfortable performance suitable for high-speed and high-load applications. Engineered to a precise +/- .005 total indicator run out, Smoothy90 is designed to minimize truck vibration and reduces mast sway to provide a smoother ride.

TVH