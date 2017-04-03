Wildeck Inc. has introduced its NetGate Pick Module Safety Gate which is designed to transform open rack loading zones into protected, safe access areas by providing full height fall protection within the pallet zone.

The NetGate utilizes an integrated cable/pulley system and can be installed into new or existing rack structures (rack not included). When one side of the gate is lifted, the other closes, providing full height fall protection near the elevated ledge at all times.

The NetGate is most effective when installed onto the rack uprights of an elevated rack loading area. It is able to accept tall pallet loads and carts, and is OSHA and IBC compliant.

Wildeck Inc.