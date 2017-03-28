Paragon Software Systems Inc. has introduced Waypoint Mapping, a vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solution that helps transportation and logistics operations ensure drivers follow approved routes.

Providing drivers with guidance in the cab will help ensure that optimized routes are more closely followed, with the transport office able to review any diversions during the driver debrief back in the depot. This can help reduce the number of discrepancies between planned and actual routes, so companies can refine schedules and ensure that real costs mirror the optimized plan.

When used alongside Paragon’s Route Control, Waypoint Mapping will enable transport operations to better comply with time-sensitive road restrictions such as limited truck zones in New York or congestion caused by sporting or cultural events. The adoption of Paragon’s Truck Attribute Data will also help avoid routes where the vehicle may exceed the weight or size limits, including narrow roads and low bridges.

