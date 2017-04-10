Scandit has introduced Barcode Scanner SDK 5.2 for iOS, Android, Windows and other supported platforms, which includes a new feature called MatrixScan that enables users of any camera-equipped device to locate, track and decode multiple barcodes at once.

MatrixScan provides a multitude of new use cases designed to increase the efficiency and convenience of data capture processes. For example, users seeking to find a specific product among many similar boxes can quickly search and find the desired item. The mobile scanning device localizes and decodes all barcodes in the frame and then highlights codes matching search criteria. An augmented reality feature can superimpose product information, such as product images, on physical goods.

Batch scanning capability allows users to scan multiple packages in a single sequence. The MatrixScan user interface shows the users which barcodes have been successfully captured and which ones still need to be scanned. Other potential use cases include simultaneous capture of multiple codes on a form or label, e.g., receiving entire pallets with a single scan or capturing all codes on a shipping label.

