Project44 has introduced new capabilities to its visibility platform to enable multimodal visibility across a single user interface. The expanded API-based platform supports a broad range of full truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) visibility activities.

Users will be able to plot both truckload and LTL locations on an integrated mapping interface of their choice. The solution is designed to help users:

• Obtain rate quotes and transit time information.

• Dispatch shipments/loads and access real-time visibility.

• Retrieve documents needed for invoicing and reconciling payments from carriers.

Project44