Optimal Engineering Systems Inc. (OES) has introduced the AT20-100 Motorized Vertical Lift Stage, a very stable, high-precision, high-load vertical lift stage that can be integrated into almost any application.

The large 120 mm x 180 mm (4.72 in. x 7.08 in.) drilled and tapped platform has a vertical travel of 100 mm (3.93 in.) and features: 3.315 µ (non-Micro-Step) resolution, 5 µ repeatability, and 15 µ positional accuracy. The precision ground lead screw, precision linear bearings, and the rigid box construction of the moving component of the elevator stage are designed to help enable smooth, flat (parallel to mounting surface) vertical motion.

The AT20-100 Vertical Lift Stage (lowered position) is 318 mm (12.52 in.) high. The stage is constructed of black-anodized aluminum alloy and steel shafting, and weighs just 10.5 kg (23.15 lbs). The 2-phase NEMA Stepper and precision ground lead screw offers a high load capacity to 50 kg (110 lbs.) without the concern for cantilevered effects (loss of parallelism); additionally, the moving platform has access from all four sides. The limit switches prevent over travel, a hand knob on the extended motor shaft is for manual adjustments, and the base plate has easy to access holes for mounting.

