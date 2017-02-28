SupplyPro has introduced SupplySystem, a modular industrial inventory control system for managing all types of indirect materials and tools. It delivers automated, configurable technology with actionable insights via intelligent cloud software.

Advanced configuration software and proprietary algorithms allow SupplySystem to be configured and reconfigured as needed, including the addition of new components, without tools or technicians. It features over two million potential configurations, with the goal of allowing each SKU to be managed in the most efficient control unit possible.

SupplySystem’s cloud software package includes a variety of tools, 24/7 connection to SupplyPro’s inventory control experts and delivers up-to-the-minute information that is accessible on a variety of devices, including mobile.

It is available with both single SKU and multiple SKU doors and drawers. Weight-based, box dispensers and motorized modules will be available in Q2 2017.

