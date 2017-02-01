suitX has launched MAX (Modular Agile Exoskeleton), a flexible exoskeleton that can be adapted to a variety of workplace tasks. MAX comprises three exoskeleton modules: backX, shoulderX, and legX. Each module can be worn independently and in any combination depending on need. All modules intelligently engage when you need them, and don’t impede you otherwise.

MAX’s lightweight design and versatile modules bring support to strenuous activities including lifting, stooping, bending, squatting and overhead work, with the aim of reducing employee fatigue and workplace injuries.

MAX is designed for workers in many industrial settings, including warehouses, delivery services and factories.

MAX is designed to support workers during the repetitive tasks that most frequently cause injury. Field evaluations conducted at construction, material handling, shipbuilding, foundry, and airport baggage handling sites in the US and Japan, as well as extensive research in Berkeley led to the development of MAX modules.

• backX augments wearers and reduces forces and torques on a wearer’s lower back region.

• legX is a knee support exoskeleton that allows the wearer to squat repeatedly or for long periods of time, reducing the forces on the knee joint and the quadriceps

• shoulderX is an industrial arm exoskeleton that augments the wearer by reducing forces at the shoulder and enables the wearer to perform chest-to-ceiling level tasks for longer periods of time, with less effort.

