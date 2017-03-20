EnerSys has introduced its Express EnCore high frequency modular fast chargers, which allow batteries designed for fast charging to be safely charged anytime during the shift-day.

With high charge rates, most two-shift and some two- to three-shift operations can avoid changing batteries during the shift-day.

The modular construction adapts to a range of battery capacities, allowing potential reduction of the number of chargers in a fleet. Charger modules are automatically switched off and on based on charge cycle requirements. Should a module develop a minor fault, the charger bypasses the module for continued operation and continuation of the charging process without interruption.

The use of short current pulses acts to shorten the full charge time by effectively mixing the electrolyte in less time.

EnerSys