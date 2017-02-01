HighJump has introduced its new mobile application, HighJump Supply Chain Advantage inMotion, which gives consumer- or commercial-grade smartphones and tablets the capabilities to execute inventory and order fulfillment transactions.

The application is built to run on iOS, Android and Windows 10 mobile devices. It is included with any HighJump Warehouse Advantage warehouse management system (WMS) or HighJump Retail Advantage in-store fulfillment solution.

As the warehouse associate completes WMS-directed tasks using HighJump Supply Chain Advantage inMotion—often with a connected or integrated scanner—real-time information flows back to the HighJump WMS. If business processes or data collection requirements are changed within the WMS, they are reflected in the mobile app. These devices can access the Internet, place a phone call and embed additional HighJump capabilities (i.e., additional mobile applications such as inspections with digital image captures).

Highjump