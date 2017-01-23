Air Technical Industries (ATI) the Sky-Riser, a mobile hydraulic crane that offers vertical telescopic mast action, powered boom rotation, telescopic boom, 12 ft longer goose-neck attachment for higher lift and further reach, adjustable straddle for narrow passage thru doorways/aisles, and tow bar steering with 90° swing to left and right for sharp turns and precise positioning. The unique telescopic outriggers are 120” wide for stability when lifting to the sky and are retracted when not needed.

The crane is equipped with large foam-filled pneumatic tires for outdoor use on rough gravel. All the features of the large crane can be folded into a smaller package for strategic deployment and fast transport to any location.

The crane can be disassembled by removing the two legs with tires; the boom is removed and the adjustable stabilizers are caster equipped so the crane mast with the base is mobile even in its disassembled condition.

The vertically telescopic mast provides higher reach over obstacles and lowers for easy passage through the doorway and loading on a truck for transport. The adjustment is from 88” up to 126” mast height.

The Sky-Riser Mobile Crane lifts up to 4000 lbs with the boom retracted to a height of 20 ft. With the boom telescoped out, it lifts 1000 lbs up to 30 ft height. With the goose-neck attachment in a straight out position it will lift 500 lbs to 40 ft height and with the goose-neck attachment set at 45° angle the unit will reach up to 14 ft beyond the wheels and a height of 36 ft.

The power mast rotation is equipped with telescopic outriggers and the rotation is limited to 45° left and 45° right. All the powered features are hydraulically operated action and include the boom lift, telescopic boom, vertical mast lift and the mast rotation.

