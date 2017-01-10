Omnitracs LLC has added a mobile application to its Virtual Load View (VLV) product, a solution that replaces manual tracking of shipments by providing access to real-time data, including the ability to improve tracking and identify when loads are falling behind schedule.

VLV is designed to help brokers, shippers and carriers track loads through their own back office systems. Brokers and shippers who want to track their loads via VLC have the data sent to their back office system via integration. Position data about the load is either shared from the Omnitracs Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG) or Mobile Computing Platform (MCP) unit, or if no Omnitracs unit is available, now through this new smartphone application (Virtual Load View Mobile), which the driver can download from the iOS and Android app stores.

Omnitracs LLC