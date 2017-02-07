CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America) has launched its next-generation mobile app for drivers. The CX North America Mobile App provides real-time information exchange and tracking within the context of specific freight shipments, offering drivers, fleet managers, brokers and customers the most up-to-date information possible.

Beyond delivering location, communication and control functionality, the app offers a means for enhanced vehicle utilization, better load and capacity management, lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.

The app integrates with CX North America, the firm’s advanced online platform, and with most telematics and transportation management systems.

The CX North America Mobile App is designed for carriers, drivers, brokers, freight forwarders and third-party logistics providers. It provides live tracking links that allow customers and partners to see job status in real time from acceptance of the job until after proof of delivery. It conveys all shipment details at a glance, including full load information and pick-up/delivery notes and instructions.

CX North America Information Services Inc.