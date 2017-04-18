Lenze Americas has introduced the Lenze Smart Gear g350, a compact mechatronic drive unit combining a gearbox, motor, electronics and software, and is designed specifically for horizontal material flow tasks.

It is available with torques of 25, 50 and 75 Nm in basic or advanced levels (including brake).

The g350 unit blends the motor and gearbox elements, so the gear ratio slips far into the motor housing. The integrated electronics and software make it possible for a fixed motor speed to be adapted via a user-friendly app for any NFC-enabled smartphone. At the same torque, speeds ranging from 42 to 216 rpm can be freely selected at the g350 gearbox output, resulting in a reduced number of variations.

Additionally, the g350 features integrated ramp functions and brake control options to ensure that conveyed goods are transported without jerking motions that can damage materials and increase wear and tear on machine components. Optional Lenze accessories allow the g350 unit to be fitted with custom features, such as additional torque support and a solid shaft, depending on the machine requirements.

Lenze Americas