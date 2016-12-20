Crown Equipment Corp. has introduced the Crown RT 4000 Series pallet truck, which features a highly maneuverable, compact design suitable for very confined, congested dock and aisle applications.

Whether operators are working on tight docks or in narrow aisles, the Crown RT Series pallet truck’s intuitive controls, standard electronic power steering, powerful acceleration and short head length all work together to help optimize maneuverability.

The five points of contact the operator has with the Crown RT Series, combined with the truck’s four-point suspension in contact with the floor, gives operators the stability they need to complete the task at-hand. The left-hand steer tiller design, along with traction and lift/lower controls that match the intended truck direction, help minimize shoulder and arm fatigue. A wraparound, soft foam lean pad provides operators with a comfortable surface.

Crown Equipment Corp.