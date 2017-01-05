Hamilton Caster has introduced motorized e-Power Cart Solutions, featuring a payload capacity range from 2,000 to 100,000 lbs. These powered carts are designed to help move heavy payloads while achieving ergonomic and performance goals.

Designed for when you’ve exhausted all manual transport options for heavy loads, powered carts offer easy maneuverability in tight spaces. Many carts can pivot from the center point. Motorized carts are also suitable for moving stock the final distance from trailer trains to the assembly line.

The dual-purpose trailer shown can tow heavy loads long distances as a conventional trailer as well as maneuver cargo into final position for production. The drive wheels automatically retract when you lower the towing tongue to enable safe transport. Raise the tongue for manual maneuvering and the wheels come down, ready for powered movement.

The cart comes with running gear to expedite manual operation, such as when you need to quickly align empty trailers for towing. It features 12” Hamilton Ergo-Glide Polyurethane wheels to minimize rolling friction and maintenance-free front Spinfinity casters with 8” x 3” Swivel-EAZ wheels. With a 36” x 72” deck, the cart can tow up to two tons of cargo. The CP00070 wishbone and companion CP00120 pintle hitch provide safe and practical towing.

The electric drive unit is variable speed, retractable for towing, and has intuitive hand controls with a back-up safety brake, horn, and battery level indicator. On/off switches are keyed for controlled access, while rechargeable batteries offer hours of manual operation.

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.