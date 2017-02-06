Sealed Air has introduced the Fill-Air FLOW system, an inflatable packaging system that provides an alternative to using polystyrene peanuts as void-fill and cushioning in packing boxes.

The new Fill-Air FLOW system aims to make protective air pillows affordable for users with low-volume shipping needs.

Available exclusively in the U.S. from Millennium Packaging, the compact Fill-Air FLOW machine mounts to a wall or tabletop and produces 11 high-fill or 20 low-fill inflated plastic bags per minute. Both the machine’s 13" x 14" x 8" footprint and the inflation speed are suited to environments with moderate shipping volumes such as retail shipping service centers, retail stores, e-tailers, and light industry.

Each FLOW roll contains 500 10” x 8” ready-to-fill perforated bags in a spool not much larger than a roll of paper towels. A single roll produces fill volume equivalent to more than three-and-a-half 14-cubic-foot bags of packing peanuts, freeing up nearly 50 cubic feet of storage space per roll.

The air cushions help prevent box contents from shifting in transit.

Operation of the Fill-Air FLOW involves swiping a hand over a sensor located on the side of the unit for each bag desired, or holding a hand over the sensor for three seconds to inflate 100 bags at a time. High-fill or low-fill can also be selected with the touch of a button. An optional photo sensor attachment for use with a continuous flow setting will stop production when it detects a set number of inflated bags and resume it when the bags are removed, making it possible to have bags ready for immediate use without inflating the whole roll at one time.

