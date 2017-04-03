Toshiba America Business Solutions has introduced its B-EX6 large-format thermal barcode printers. These high-speed (12 inches per second) printers deliver up to six-inch labels for applications within manufacturing, supply chain and logistics environments.

The B-EX6 series’ proprietary Ribbon Save technology is designed to optimize ribbon consumption while reducing waste. A large-capacity ribbon (up to 800 meters) helps lessen the need for frequent media replacement. The printer’s dual motor system improves media handling and assures the printing of scannable labels.

