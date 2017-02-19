Oracle has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio with four new cloud solutions to help businesses utilize the benefits of digital supply chains. These solutions enable businesses to detect, analyze and respond to IoT signals and incorporate these insights into existing and rapidly evolving market capabilities.

Oracle IoT Applications support three important functions: device registration and data collection; signal analysis and interpretation; and connection to specific business processes. By applying advanced, predictive analytics to the device signals, Oracle IoT Applications calculate complex business-specific KPIs and trigger automated actions in real time. The solutions can deliver capabilities, such as predictive maintenance, diagnostic dashboards, and increased real-time visibility, and can be applied to manufacturing, quality and product data, as well as logistics and employee movements.

The new cloud applications integrate with Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud Applications to make IoT signals actionable and include the following products:

IoT Asset Monitoring Cloud: Monitors assets, utilization, availability and data from connected sensors and creates incidents in the backend SCM, ERP, or Service Clouds to automate the workflows.

IoT Connected Worker Cloud: Tracks employees to support safety, service and regulatory compliance initiatives.

IoT Fleet Monitoring Cloud (shown): Monitors position and progress of passenger, service and delivery vehicles and driver-behavior.

IoT Production Monitoring Cloud: Monitors production equipment to assess and predict manufacturing issues.

These aforementioned IoT Cloud applications are built on the Oracle IoT Cloud and Oracle Big Data Cloud. They integrate with Oracle SCM Cloud and Oracle Service Cloud, as well as on-premises software, to enable operational visibility, and facilitate better customer service and responsiveness.

