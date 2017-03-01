Swisslog Warehouse & Distribution Solutions has introduced SynQ, a warehouse management software platform. As the next generation of software beyond Swisslog’s WM 6, SynQ—short for Synchronized Intelligence—is a flexible and adaptable cloud-enabled software that intelligently connects and synchronizes automation equipment, robotics, people and processes.

As an intralogistics software platform, SynQ enables insights, optimization and agility in storage and distribution operations. SynQ not only encompasses warehouse management, material flow and automation control systems functionality, it also provides an array of business intelligence tools that allow smart forecasting through real-time data analysis, in a modular platform.

SynQ functionality, services and crucial supporting processes are organized around three pillars: Collaboration Platform, Operational Services and Intelligence Services. Extendable “Directors” as well as independent or integrated extendable “Managers” allow SynQ’s integration with ERP or third-party WMS software as well as new or existing material handling equipment.

