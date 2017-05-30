Savi has introduced the Savi Locate Sensor, which will be priced below $50 for 100 or more, to the Savi Suite of Intelligent sensors. Savi Locate provides location and timestamp in milliseconds for real-time visibility and precise ETA (estimated time of arrival) for any shipment, any mode.

In addition, Savi can use data from third-party sensors, electronic logging devices (ELDs), GPS and electronic data interchange (EDI) data to enable supply chain visibility.

Savi also offers a tamper and environmental sensor, Savi Secure. Both sensors are tightly integrated with Savi Visibility to provide data for live streaming facts on goods in transit. Savi Visibility delivers the ability to see end-to-end movement of multiple mode shipments and predict when shipments will arrive at their destination.

