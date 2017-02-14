Enerpac has introduced the JS-Series Jack-Up Systems to synchronously lift and mechanically hold loads. The JS Series has a capacity per lifting tower of 125-750 metric tons, with a lifting height between 6-20 meters and up to 5% side load capacity depending on model and lifting height.

The jack-up system is a specialized multi-point lifting system with self-contained hydraulics in each unit for uncluttered work areas. Loads are lifted in increments as steel boxes, called “barrels,” are stacked together to form lifting towers to mechanically hold the load. A typical system setup includes four jack up units positioned under each corner of a load.

The Jack-up Systems provide precision control suitable for many lifting and lowering applications. Systems are operated by a computer control unit. Each system’s lifting and lowering operations occur simultaneously, while the control unit’s synchronous technology maintains the balance of the load.

Enerpac