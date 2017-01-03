Columbia Machine has introduced the FL6200 high-speed palletizer, a floor-level design that combines robotic-like precision with the load build capabilities of a conventional palletizing solution.

The FL6200 can palletize up to 120 cases per minute, depending on layer pattern, and can manage standard and challenging products including shallow unwrapped trays, shrink pads and film-only bundles.

The FL6200 utilizes Columbia’s Product Manager HMI, servo-actuated layer transfer and load building area hoists, servo actuated bi-parting apron plates and modular construction that allows for multiple layout configurations to fit the user’s site constraints. Users can create and modify layer patterns, view and export production reports, adjust component speeds and timer settings, and also access manuals and schematics, all through the HMI. Graphic pattern screens can be created at the HMI to aid recovery and provide graphic representation of diagnostics, improving OEE.

The modular construction of the FL6200 allows features to be incorporated initially or added as a modification in the future. The addition of an integrated stretch wrapper can help when load stability or space constraints are a challenge. A dual infeed can be added to meet increased line speeds.

The enhanced alarm indicators and system diagnostics, Smart Squeeze technology, and machine I/O status screens quickly communicate to the operator the status of the machine to aid in rapid machine recovery.

Columbia Machine