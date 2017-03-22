Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America (MCFA) has introduced the 3,000-pound capacity Jungheinrich EKS 314 order picker, an energy-efficient model that can run up to 16 operating hours on one battery charge.

The new model can reach order-picking heights of up to 366 inches and is specifically designed for high-pick-rate and high-density storage applications.

The EKS 314 utilizes advanced three-phase AC technology. Combined with regenerative braking, regenerative lowering offers immediate use of generated power, providing prolonged battery life.

MCFA/Jungheinrich