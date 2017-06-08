Pettibone has introduced the Extendo 944B telehandler for various material handling applications. It is powered by a fuel-efficient, 117-horsepower Cummins QSF 3.8 Tier 4 Final turbo diesel engine, featuring electronic control and protection with SCR aftertreatment. A Parker IQAN-MD3 display has been added to provide instant engine and after-treatment diagnostics.

The unit’s Dana T12000 Powershift series transmission offers three speeds, forward and reverse, and is complemented by a heavy-duty transmission cooler.

Delivering a maximum load capacity of 9,000 pounds, the 944B provides forward reach up to 30 feet, 3 inches, and a maximum lift height of 44 feet, 4 inches. Single joystick, pilot operated controls allow for smooth control of all the Extendo’s boom and auxiliary hydraulics. For operation in tight areas, the 944B offers 4-wheel, 2-wheel and crab steering modes and has a turning radius of 14 feet 1 inch. The unit is compact enough to fit under an 8-foot doorway.

The design of the Extendo features two wide-stance, heavy-duty lift cylinders with automatic fork and load leveling that eliminates the need for slave cylinders. To further improve load stability, the 944B offers 24 degrees of frame sway (12 degrees left and right of center) and is equipped with a rear axle stabilization system.

New service access doors allow users to remove only the front half of the enclosure to perform daily engine and transmission fluid checks, rather than the entire cover. A battery disconnect switch is now standard and accessible from the cab. Formerly an option, a cab step has been added as a standard feature, allowing the operator to more easily climb into and out of the machine.

The telehandler comes with a variety of standard fixed and side-tilt carriages from 48 to 72 inches, and several optional attachments are available, including utility buckets and pallet, lumber and block forks.

