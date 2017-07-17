Paragon Software Systems Inc. has launched a fuel usage enhancement to its routing and scheduling software that will enable logistics operations to accurately compare planned versus actual levels of consumption.

This latest update to Paragon’s Route Execution module means fuel data can be taken directly from an approved, CANbus-integrated vehicle tracking system and analyzed against predicted consumption figures, calculated during the planning process, to identify where route planning can be improved.

Transport managers will be able to use the added insight to give immediate fuel efficiency feedback to drivers as well as generate custom usage reports, based on credible data, for relevant stakeholders within the business. This will provide greater visibility and understanding of where excessive consumption is occurring within a fleet and what action can be taken to help drivers reduce fuel costs and the associated carbon emissions.

Paragon’s routing and scheduling software uses payload, speed, vehicle type and curb weight data to estimate the fuel usage for any journey. With fuel consumption very much influenced by the vehicle load, the calculation takes account of the weight of cargo being collected and dropped off at every stage of a planned route. Making use of load data taken from a company’s order management system, the process can achieve a high accuracy rate for multi-drop transport operations.

Paragon Software Systems Inc.