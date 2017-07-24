CX North America Information Services Inc. has introduced the Freight Vision Mobile App, which is designed to give a range of users, especially at the management level, visibility over the status of their freight operations any time and anywhere.

Nicknamed the “4:00 a.m. App,” the Freight Vision Mobile App recognizes that key business activity frequently occurs outside of normal business hours. During off-hours away from the office, managers lack connectivity with the systems version of Freight Vision and the operations staff who often provide them delivery status updates. The mobile app helps fill this gap by delivering real-time status information over their smartphones or other mobile devices on demand.

The Freight Vision Mobile App delivers information related exclusively to drivers and shipments already in the system. It does not, for example, allow new deliveries to be scheduled. Key functionality includes:

• Orders in Progress: Offers a view of all orders in progress, including total amount being delivered plus the number of orders on time, running behind but not late and late. Where shipments are not being tracked, the app will so indicate.

• Order Details: Allows the user to visualize the driver’s specific assignment including total miles, completed miles, miles to go, estimated trip time, pick up time, deliver by time, original estimated time of arrival (ETA) and current ETA.

• View Route and Current Location: Displays a driver’s current location within the context of the overall route in map format. This function also can furnish a street-level view of the driver’s exact location.

• Messenger: Allows direct communication with a select driver. Built-in functionality allows one-to-one, secure text messaging.

• Search Live Capacity: Conducts searches within a select city with the capability to narrow search results to a specific radius or vehicle size and body type within a locale.

• Search Results: Provides a map display, conforming to the selected search radius, that indicates via colored markers both vehicle location and availability status.

CX North America Information Services Inc.