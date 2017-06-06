FR8 Revolution Inc. has launched a fully integrated freight rate estimator and booking platform for open deck loads at www.fr8star.com. FR8Star offers a marketplace where shippers of large and heavy materials can receive bids on loads and book directly with heavy haul and open-deck carriers.

FR8Star simplifies the load bidding process so shippers can manage carrier relations without a broker.

A free FR8Star account enables shippers to directly access FR8Star’s load marketplace which includes a rate calculator for pricing oversize/overweight loads, including up-to-date state permit fees and escort costs.

FR8Star provides carriers with free dispatch software and an app that includes tracking and communication to keep shippers informed of load status automatically.

