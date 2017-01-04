UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) has introduced its TCM/UniCarriers Smart Machine Series of internal combustion engine-powered forklifts in Latin America.

The Smart Machine Series is powered by either a GCT K21 gasoline engine or an Isuzu C240 diesel engine, making them a suitable option for numerous applications in manufacturing, warehousing, recycling, beverage/bottling, trucking and other industries. The Smart Machine Series forklifts are available in 1800-3150 kgs (4000-7000 lbs).

Designed for operator comfort, the forklift series offers suspension, seats, expansive floor space, easy entry and exit, and a fork-landing mechanism for accurate placement of forks. Other driver features include an anti-slip mat on the hood, high-mounted rear combination lights and a circular steering wheel for less operator fatigue.

The TCM/UniCarriers Smart Machines are available across South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.

