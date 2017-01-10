Camso has introduced a usage intensity calculator that facilitates tire selection in forklift applications and helps to reduce operating costs.

The calculator is a web-based tool that quantifies different levels of forklift application intensities.

It takes into account parameters like lift capacity, working environment as well as idle, travel and maneuvering time. In a few clicks, the systems outputs a forklift’s application intensity score. It also offers a recommended tire manufactured by Camso for the application analyzed.

