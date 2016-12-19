Keytroller has introduced the Cyberwatch LAN, a wireless hour and alarm meter that can monitor and track the usage and alarm conditions of forklift equipment.

For locations where a Wi-Fi network connection is accessible, the Cyberwatch LAN provides monitoring on any piece of equipment with no monthly service cost. Users can monitor usage, idling, maintenance needs and alarm warnings (such as low fuel or impacts). The product also has optional sensors for monitoring impact, voltage, hydraulic, usage, pneumatic and temperature. In addition, the device handles a wide variety of sophisticated encryption schemes.

Embedded with its own web browser and IP address (an internal 802.11 B, G, N, 2.4 GHz wireless access point), users can connect to the device through the Wi-Fi network to view data from a tablet, cell phone or computer. In addition, automatic e-mails can be programmed with usage and alarm reporting.

The internal and external wireless access point and network settings are configured using a web browser accessing the device’s internal web server. This is possible using the internal access point and the external wireless network infrastructure connection. Real-time values of the hour meters and counters can be seen at any time by direct wireless access to the device.

The Cyberwatch LAN is self-contained and installs on any make or model gas, LPG, diesel or electric machine. It can be attached to four different inputs on a forklift (plus input power connection from the forklift to power it). Each input will record hours/minutes of usage when the input goes “high.” Alternatively, the installer can attach the device to input power and enable the vibration counter which will count hours as the forklift is in use and vibrating. All data will be sent out via e-mail via the client’s Wi-Fi network to the same e-mail location. Once received the e-mails can be “scraped” and the data string removed and a separate programming script written to deposit the hour meter usage data into a maintenance scheduling software or and Excel spreadsheet.

Keytroller LLC