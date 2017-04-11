I.D. Systems Inc. has launched Vision Pro fleet management software for forklifts and industrial vehicles. The new software platform is a complete re-design of I.D. Systems’ previous generation of user software, Vision.

Vision Pro provides an exception-based, intuitive user interface with advanced technologies which allow for tighter integration with WMS, ERP and maintenance software packages. Combined with the PowerFleet IQ analytics platform, the combination is designed to help improve the timeliness and quality of operational and strategic decision making.

The new software is available as a fully hosted, cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, or as a locally installed server-based system behind a user’s own firewall. Vision Pro provides online user access on any device—mobile phone, tablet, or desktop—enabling users to manage their fleets and stay connected to critical operational information anytime, both on- or off-premises.

Vision Pro delivers new reporting capabilities through third-party embedded tools, including report search, content search, advanced sorting, filtering and graphing. Integration with Google Maps provides accurate visualization of asset location inside the facility.

Vision Pro utilizes data collected from the PowerFleet Vehicle Management System (VMS), consisting of an on-board device installed on material handling equipment, and user software. The on-board device collects and wirelessly transmits vehicle information including data on safety, compliance, maintenance and efficiency. Vision Pro software provides tactical level operational information for site managers, while PowerFleet IQ Analytics software provides a more analytical and strategic level of information for enterprise managers looking to improve operations across sites.

