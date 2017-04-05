AeroVironment Inc. has l au nched a patent-pending advanced version of its ConnectRx for its PosiCharge ProCore line of electric forklift chargers for the material handling industry.

The advanced ConnectRx, a standard feature on PosiCharge ProCore, is a cable connector health monitoring technology designed to detect connector abnormalities during charging sessions. It alerts users to possible charger and battery output problems that could potentially result in damage to the forklifts or facilities and injuries to employees.

In addition to the advanced ConnectRx, PosiCharge ProCore’s anti-arc disconnect feature protects the operator and minimizes wear on the connectors. ProCore’s advanced charge algorithm manages voltage and battery electrolyte temperatures in real time and actively compensates for battery-gassing control. The low overcharge and accurate current control featured in ProCore helps contribute to extended battery life and increased safety.

