Siemens has expanded its extensive drive portfolio for servo applications to include the Simotics S-1FG1 servo geared motors, which are designed for use with the Sinamics S120 drive system. With its highly integrated functionality and scalable number of axes, the S120 drives are suitable for use in a number of motion control applications, such as storage and retrieval machines, and material handling conveyor systems.

Sinamics S120 drives and Simotics S-1FG1 servo geared motors are an integral component of Siemens Totally Integrated Automation (TIA).

The engineering of the Simotics S-1FG1 servo geared motor includes high efficiency and low torsional backlash for precise, dynamic motion sequences and is available in the following versions: helical, parallel shaft, bevel and helical worm gearboxes with up to 25 transmission ratios, depending upon the type of gear and gear size required.

The Sinamics S120 drive system is available in blocksize and booksize hardware types for use with the servo geared motors. The power units or motor modules in booksize format have been redesigned in the 3-30A range.

