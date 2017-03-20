The Asset Intelligence subsidiary of I.D. Systems Inc. has introduced FleetView, a transportation fleet management interface for fleets of dry van trailers, intermodal containers, chassis and flatbed trailers.

Providing online user access to the VeriWise fleet management platform, FleetView provides users better visibility of their assets while streamlining system functionality.

It provides customizable real-time fleet status and advanced drill-down reporting capabilities, delivering critical information including when assets are moving, when they are loaded or unloaded, when assets enter or exit geofenced landmarks, when they are dormant and for how long.

The new core Visibility module within the FleetView interface provides a map-based visualization of information, allowing users to see and assess the data they need to manage fleet operations.

