Teknowlogi has introduced the Logistics Expert System (LES), a global SaaS solution that combines transportation management systems (TMS), mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, business intelligence, consulting intelligence and artificial intelligence in one platform.

The LES is powered by Tai and is able to assess, analyze, provide recommendations and execute change for numerous logistical and business situations that affect all players within the shipping industry, including shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, LTL brokers, truckload brokers, LTL carriers, truckload carriers, drayage carriers, cartage agents, couriers and parcel carriers. Tai incorporates business process management and consulting intelligence into the platform’s workflow.

Tai Mobile Intelligence enables on-demand self-service for data, business process management and API management for all segments of the logistics industry. It enables end-users to address industry “hot points” such as shipment visibility and shipment management, trailer management and trailer/truck capacity management anytime and from any location.

End-users will be able to:

• Make real-time data field enhancements via a self-service portal.

• Automate manual and redundant business processes.

• Capture profit-and-loss and balance-sheet elements relevant to the business.

• Neutrally integrate with any industry platform for a single source of data management/flow.

Teknowlogi