Infor has introduced Networked CloudSuites, which extends mission-critical business applications beyond the four walls of the enterprise across the value chain. By delivering core functionality from the GT Nexus commerce network into Infor CloudSuite industry suites, Infor is able to connect the core applications of an enterprise with its logistics, supplier and finance networks.

Networked CloudSuites unify multiple applications into a single suite for specific industries such as healthcare, public sector, distribution, and various manufacturing industries like aerospace & defense, automotive, food & beverage, and industrial manufacturing. With built-in functionality from Infor's 2015 acquisition of GT Nexus, Networked CloudSuites expand Infor CloudSuite beyond the four walls of the enterprise with functionality for:

• Logistics network—live shipment tracking, ocean booking, 3PL services, and ocean container tracking.

• Supplier network—order issue and acknowledge, advanced shipping notices (ASN), and invoicing.

• Finance network—receivables financing, payables financing.

• Network platform—community benchmarks and collaborative issue management.

Infor