Cognex Corp. has introduced a suite of ESD-safe barcode readers. DataMan 360, 150/260 and 50 series fixed-mount readers, as well as DataMan 8050HD/HDX corded handheld readers, now offer models with ESD-safe housing to prevent damage to components that are electrostatic discharge sensitive.

ESD—the sudden flow of static electricity between two objects—can damage electronic devices, spark explosions or fires in flammable environments and cause data failures. Cognex ESD-Safe Barcode Readers combine ESD-safe plastics for all enclosure parts with an antistatic coating for all optical parts to prevent costly damage to components.

DataMan fixed-mount barcode readers also offer patented 1-D and 2-D code reading algorithms to read challenging and degraded codes. DataMan 8050HD/HDX corded handheld readers are designed to reliably decode challenging 2-D direct part mark (DPM) codes as well as 1-D barcodes. A rugged ESD protective housing is designed to provide ESD safety in harsh industrial environments.

Cognex Corp.