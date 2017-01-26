Columbus McKinnon Corp. has introduced the CM Tornado 360 ratchet lever hoist featuring the Sidewinder lever handle, which is ergonomically designed for increased safety.

The CM Tornado’s Sidewinder lever handle features a 360-degree rotating lever and a fold-out revolving handle. Working in unison, these integrated components allow the operator to realize the full potential of 360° rotation while working in a safe and ergonomic position. This design reduces repetitive wrist action experienced with traditional lever hoists, letting the operator utilize a full 360˚ range of motion to work up to 12 times faster. The Tornado’s double-reduction gearing and high-quality bearings decrease pull force by up to 30%, helping to minimize operator fatigue.

The Tornado is available in 3/4 and 1-1/2 ton capacities with standard lifts up to 20 feet. Additional lifts are also available.

